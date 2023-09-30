Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $440.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.71 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

