NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,337,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 6,353,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.5 days.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.95%.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.
