NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,337,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 6,353,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.5 days.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWHUF

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.