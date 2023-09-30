Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 379.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novanta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,360,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,207,000 after buying an additional 75,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NOVT. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $143.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average is $162.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.02 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

