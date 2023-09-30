Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $330,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

