Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.4 %

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

