NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

