NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Raised by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

