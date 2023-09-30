OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Director John P. Brancaccio Purchases 16,670 Shares

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) Director John P. Brancaccio bought 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,005. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OKYO Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OKYO Pharma stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. OKYO Pharma Limited has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.
OKYO Pharma Company Profile
