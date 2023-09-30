Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Reduced by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $17.37 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.