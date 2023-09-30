Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $155.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

