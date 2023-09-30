Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CFO Charles Andrew Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 19th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

PTEN stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 972,936 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTEN

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.