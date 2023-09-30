Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 10.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $139.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.