Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Polaris Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PII opened at $104.13 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $216,942.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,477.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $216,942.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,477.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

