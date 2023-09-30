Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire Buys 14,991 Shares

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire bought 14,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $291,574.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,177,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,898,971.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 15,051 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $289,731.75.

On Thursday, September 21st, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,446 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $201,503.34.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 55,462 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,075,962.80.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -135.29%.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

