Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire Sells 10,446 Shares

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $201,503.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,109,717 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,440.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, September 27th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 15,051 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $289,731.75.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 55,462 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,075,962.80.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

PTMN stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.72.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently -135.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.