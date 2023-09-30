Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 217,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,493. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Andrew Spodek purchased 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Andrew Spodek bought 2,718 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $38,486.88.

On Friday, September 8th, Andrew Spodek bought 5,718 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $81,481.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Andrew Spodek bought 605 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $8,621.25.

On Friday, August 18th, Andrew Spodek bought 1,998 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,931.04.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Andrew Spodek bought 8,002 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $116,029.00.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

PSTL stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.68 million, a PE ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 730.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 463,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 105,963 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Further Reading

