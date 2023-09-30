PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 19,844 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $431,607.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,248,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Tuesday, September 19th, Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $663,455.80.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.66 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.