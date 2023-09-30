Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.25

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 45442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 27.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 526,922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 894.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 207.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.