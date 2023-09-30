Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,067. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

