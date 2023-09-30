Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Buys 2,485 Shares of Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $23,806.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,487,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,246,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 300 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,913.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 100 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $975.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,900 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,159.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,272 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,833.92.

On Friday, September 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 200 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,932.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 7,200 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,027 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,521.35.

On Thursday, August 31st, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948.00.

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Provident Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 35.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.