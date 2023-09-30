Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

