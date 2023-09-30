Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) CEO Robert Liscouski Sells 15,000 Shares

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Liscouski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $16,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Liscouski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Robert Liscouski sold 15,000 shares of Quantum Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $18,300.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Robert Liscouski sold 15,000 shares of Quantum Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $18,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 41.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 64.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

