Qudian (NYSE:QD) & NU (NYSE:NU) Financial Review

Qudian (NYSE:QD) and NU (NYSE:NU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NU shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qudian and NU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A NU 0 1 5 0 2.83

Volatility and Risk

NU has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than Qudian.

Qudian has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qudian and NU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $83.73 million 5.88 -$52.48 million $0.14 15.14 NU $4.79 billion 7.10 -$364.58 million $0.02 362.68

Qudian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 68.42% 1.72% 1.62% NU 1.23% 11.40% 1.96%

Summary

NU beats Qudian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

