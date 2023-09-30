Quilter Plc Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $401,766,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 49,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $142.49 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.