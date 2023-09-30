Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $579.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.20. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.43 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

METC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

