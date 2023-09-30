Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.34.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

