Reviewing The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) & American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of American Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Sage Group and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A American Software 9.08% 8.62% 6.22%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Software pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. The Sage Group pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Software pays out 137.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Sage Group and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sage Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Software has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 81.06%. Given American Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Software is more favorable than The Sage Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Sage Group and American Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 70.83 American Software $123.66 million 3.17 $10.42 million $0.32 35.81

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than The Sage Group. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Sage Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Software beats The Sage Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services firm. Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, client order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing software and services. In addition, it offers ongoing support and maintenance services; cloud hosting and managed services; and implementation and training services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, consumer durable goods, wholesale distribution, specialty chemicals, and other process manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

