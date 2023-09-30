Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Ricoh Price Performance

OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

