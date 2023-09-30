Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,479,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 489,111 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $4.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Riskified Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Riskified by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

