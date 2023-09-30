Roth Mkm Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $502.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $482.00 to $502.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $580.93.

COST stock opened at $564.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.00. The company has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

