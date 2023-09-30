Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Kyle Sauers Sells 23,199 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $105,787.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,844.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSI stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

