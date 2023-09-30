Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 947 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WY opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

