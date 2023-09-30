Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,370 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.