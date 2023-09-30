Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

