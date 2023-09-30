Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Viemed Healthcare worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VMD stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $257.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.