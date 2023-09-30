Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,983 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.86 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.