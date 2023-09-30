Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,967 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $36.53 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $608.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

