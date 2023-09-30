Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $174.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.14 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

