Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 72,420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $163.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average is $171.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

