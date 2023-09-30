Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

