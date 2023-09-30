Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

ASML Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ASML opened at $588.66 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.