Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $254,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

