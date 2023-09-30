Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,204 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after acquiring an additional 212,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,165 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

