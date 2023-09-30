Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.