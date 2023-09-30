Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,540.22 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,120.00 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,509.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,515.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,803.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.