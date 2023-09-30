Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

