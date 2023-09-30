Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average of $123.65.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.