Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,548,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after buying an additional 416,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 942,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,342,000 after buying an additional 66,404 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

