Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CCI opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

