Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Blackstone by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

Blackstone stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

